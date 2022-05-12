Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$13.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 billion-$11.00 billion.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$6.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 732,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,329. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,068,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,367,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

