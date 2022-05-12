Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Oshkosh also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $11.00-$13.00 EPS.

Oshkosh stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.87.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

