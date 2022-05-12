OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) General Counsel Victor S. Sze Sells 4,786 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $383,693.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OSIS opened at $78.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 67.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

OSI Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

