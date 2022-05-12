Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.44

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$13.44 and last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 339180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.59.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.