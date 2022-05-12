Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.94

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 33134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 96.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,424,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 875,252 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

