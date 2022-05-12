Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Acquires 4,256 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $16,938.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,627,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,971.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,075. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

