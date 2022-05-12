Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $194.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.00%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $35,861.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 145,958 shares of company stock valued at $587,204 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

