Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 320.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,101,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after acquiring an additional 95,344 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,200 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

