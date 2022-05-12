Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 209.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTBD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.67. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

