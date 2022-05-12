Pacific Assets Trust (PAC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90 on July 1st

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAC opened at GBX 309.62 ($3.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.18. Pacific Assets Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 286.32 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 376 ($4.64). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 319.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 342.31.

In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider James Williams acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £18,000 ($22,192.08).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

