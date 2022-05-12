Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Announces Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

PLTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 392,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,860,223. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 5.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $29.29.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 56,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

