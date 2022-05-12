Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

PAAS traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 3,781,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,982 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

