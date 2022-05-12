Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.
PAAS traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $21.01. 3,781,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,630,545. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.
Several analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.
