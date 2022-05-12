Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 306000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$88.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.33.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

