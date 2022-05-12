Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.45

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 306000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The stock has a market cap of C$88.17 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 14.33.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)
