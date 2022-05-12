Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,485 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

NOC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $447.47. 4,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $451.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

