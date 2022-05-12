Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.44. 34,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.28.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.