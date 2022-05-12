Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Marten Transport by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 2,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $19.94.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $287.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.17 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

