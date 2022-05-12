Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179,866 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,031,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 48.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 33,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,044. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $51.70. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.48 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.14%.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

