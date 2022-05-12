Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Q2 worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Q2 by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 117,919 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 7,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,725. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.41 and a 52 week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

