Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 765,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 109,529 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $113,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,325. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.