Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Rapid7 worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPD traded up $4.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.63. 12,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,131. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.24 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPD. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams acquired 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock worth $5,656,672. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

