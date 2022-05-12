Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of TechTarget worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 820.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in TechTarget by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the third quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

Shares of TechTarget stock traded up $2.58 on Thursday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6,125,000.00 and a beta of 1.04. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.83 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

