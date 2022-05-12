Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,174 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,842,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,927,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.66. 33,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 183.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

