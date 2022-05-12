Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.08 and a twelve month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

