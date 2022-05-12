Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 44,759 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATRC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AtriCure by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 76,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 14.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 10,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,812. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 1.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

