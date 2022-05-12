Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103,934 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $15,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

DRI traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $123.17. 12,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

