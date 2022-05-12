Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 231,571 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,571 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,285,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 668,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,717,000 after acquiring an additional 382,213 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,724,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,543 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $156.20. 11,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,163. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.02 and a one year high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $145.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

