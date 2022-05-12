Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,839 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amkor Technology worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.81. 29,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,532. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,222,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

