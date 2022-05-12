Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,559 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Century Communities worth $13,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of NYSE CCS traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.46. 2,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,934. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

