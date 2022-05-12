Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,176 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of IBOC stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 5,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,582. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.07.

About International Bancshares (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.