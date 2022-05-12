Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Buys New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,133,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,711,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,987. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.