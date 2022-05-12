Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Invests $1.46 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 695,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,558,000 after buying an additional 53,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 69.0% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,715 shares of company stock valued at $84,154,881. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $12.47 on Wednesday, reaching $2,279.22. 1,822,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,591.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,747.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,230.05 and a one year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

