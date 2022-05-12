Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes $385,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 678 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $12.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,071. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $556.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $371.11 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

