Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 0.9% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $$18.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. 18,116,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,023,631. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

