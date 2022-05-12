Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires 4,560 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,522,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.12. The stock had a trading volume of 65,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,728. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $427.70 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

