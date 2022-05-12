Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 33,614 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 604.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

