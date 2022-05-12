Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Increases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

TYL traded up $7.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.69. 1,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,353. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.32. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.16 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

