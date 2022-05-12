Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $2.24 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $279,000.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $204.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,387. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $203.97 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

