Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $148.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

