Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Up 757.6% in April

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, an increase of 757.6% from the April 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

