Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.29% from the company’s current price.

PXT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.43.

Parex Resources stock traded up C$0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,391. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$17.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 5.7099995 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sigmund Cornelius purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,253.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$238,506. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Share sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.89, for a total value of C$348,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$186,277.31. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,347.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

