Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Reaches $4.71

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $14.67 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $4.71 or 0.00015959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00560106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,733.72 or 1.95463990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,196 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

