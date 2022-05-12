Parisrat (Mai) Hughes Acquires 97,174 Shares of My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Parisrat (Mai) Hughes purchased 97,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$16,908.28 ($11,741.86).
The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.
My Foodie Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
