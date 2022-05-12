Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $259.70

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $259.70 and last traded at $260.82, with a volume of 2658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $264.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.17 and its 200 day moving average is $301.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

