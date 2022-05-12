ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $222.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,106.37 or 1.00238445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00033389 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000845 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.