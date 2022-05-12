PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Capitalization Tops $14.49 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 48.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $14.49 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00197614 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002971 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.54 or 0.01831485 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003802 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

