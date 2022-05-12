Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.83 ($9.84).

PSON has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.10) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 742 ($9.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LON PSON traded down GBX 3.65 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 756.35 ($9.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 762.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 665.71. The firm has a market cap of £5.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.95%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,653,222.75). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.28), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($35,370.85).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

