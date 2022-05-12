Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

PTON stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

