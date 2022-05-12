Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.26. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.