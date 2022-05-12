Pendle (PENDLE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $678,342.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $9.22 million and approximately $678,342.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00555051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,942.06 or 2.01055252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,082.15 or 0.07102350 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

