PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. 313,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $14.38.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 38,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.